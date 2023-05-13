 J&K: Alert Army troops at LOC foil major infiltration bid by terrorists to 'disrupt G20 summit'
The Army said that the infiltration attempt was supported by Pakistan in order to disrupt the G20 summit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Representative photo (ANI)

A desperate attempt by terrorists on Saturday to disrupt the G20 event in Kashmir has been thwarted, a defence spokesperson said, referring to an operation in Uri that foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control.

The terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district but alert soldiers engaged them, leading to an exchange of fire, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Quadcopter being flown by the Pakistani Army to aid the terrorists

The spokesperson said a quadcopter being flown by the Pakistani Army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the LoC and fired at, following which it withdrew.

"This desperate action by the terrorists, duly abetted by the Pakistan Army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley," the official said.

"Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area," he added.

Currently, search operations are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

