J&K administration strips suspended DSP Davinder Singh of Sher-e-Kashmir police medal

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stripped Deputy SP Davinder Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it is recommending to the central government that Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, should be sacked.

"He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said.