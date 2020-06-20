J&K: 6 more ultras killed in separate encounters

Srinagar: Six more militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K on Friday, taking the number of ultras killed in the overnight operations to eight, officials said. While two militants were killed in the Pulwama encounter, four were killed in Shopian operation on Friday. The militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayyeba. Forces launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama on Thursday morning after receiving specific information, a police official said, adding the search turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party. One militant was killed in the gunfight on Thursday, but two more ultras entered a nearby mosque to take refuge inside it. The cordon around the mosque was maintained throughout the night. On Friday morning, forces used tear smoke shells to force the holed up militants out of the mosque. The two were killed by the forces while maintaining the sanctity of the religious place, the officials said.
