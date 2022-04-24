J&K: 3 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama, operation underway

The security forces on Sunday gunned down at least three terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Jammu and Kashmir police informed.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03), affiliated with #proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Police Zone said in a Tweet.

The three militants were killed in the Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces launched a search operation there, a police official told news agency PTI.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security personnel, who retaliated. In the exchange of firing, three terrorists have been killed so far, the police said.

While the area has been cordoned off, the operation is still underway.

This is the fourth encounter in the last three days.

Similarly, two terrorists, including one belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

On Friday as well, two Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed in the region. Police suspected them to be part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the PM's visit to the UT.

(with PTI inputs)

