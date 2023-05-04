J&K: 2 LeT terrorists gunned down by forces in Baramulla | Representative pic/ IANS

J&K: Two LeT terrorists, Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh, were killed in a joint operation of Army and police.

The militants were killed after they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party while hiding in a house in Wanigam Payeen village in Kreeri area of Baramulla, PRO (Defence) Srinagar said in a statement on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PRO (Defence) Srinagar issued a release stating, "The second successful operation in the last 24 hours, is a major achievement for the security forces in their efforts to ensure a stable security situation in the Kashmir Valley and defeat the evil designs of the inimical elements." Acting on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists at Wanigam Payeen village, in the Kreeri area of Baramulla, a joint operation was launched by the army and Jammu-Kashmir Police along with CRPF and SSB (Shashastra Seema Bal) personnel.

According to officials, during the operation, the terrorists, hiding in a house, opened indiscriminate fire on the security personel.

In retaliatory fire, the two terrorists were killed, the release stated, adding that incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

The slain terrorists were identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh. Both were members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

One AK series rifle with two magazines, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and other war-like stores were also recovered from the encounter site, the release added.

(with ANI inputs)