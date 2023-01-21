J&K: 6 injured in twin explosion in Jammu's Narwal area

J&K: Two mysterious explosions were reported in the Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday morning. According to officials, six people were injured in the incident.
Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people are injured said Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited
