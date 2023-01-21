J&K: 6 injured in twin explosion in Jammu's Narwal area |

J&K: Two mysterious explosions were reported in the Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday morning. According to officials, six people were injured in the incident.

J&K | A mysterious explosion reported in Narwal area of Jammu. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people are injured said Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited

