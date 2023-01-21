e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Judge accidentally fires revolver on himself while wearing gown

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Visuals from the hospital | Twitter/@Benarasiyaa
Mirzapur: Additional District Sessions Judge Talevar Singh was injured in court on Thursday after he accidentally shot himself with his own revolver while wearing his gown.

The judge in his statement to the police has said that his pistol fell and accidentally fired at him while he was wearing his gown.

As per reports from Jagran, the bullet pierced the left leg and got stuck in his right knee. He was rushed to the Divisional Hospital, where the bullet was then removed. 

Talevar Singh, a judicial officer originally from Bulandshahr, was posted in Mirzapur on July 6, 2022. According to the doctors, his condition is now normal.

