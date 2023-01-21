Road in Bengaluru caves in; third incident this month

e-Paper Get App
The incident is the third of its kind from Bengaluru this month and comes close to the heels of a similar accident in Ashok Nagar.

Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI
Bengaluru: A portion of the Ittamadu Main Road in Maruti Nagar developed a massive sinkhole on Friday night. The incident was reported days after a similar incident on the Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road.

As per reports from India Today, the stretch where the sinkhole developed is close to a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chamber.

Nagawara Metro incident

Earlier this month, a woman and her son were crushed to death after a pillar from metro construction site fell on them in Bengaluru’s Nagavara area.

The incident had sparked a massive outrage in Bengaluru against the Namma Metro and the state government.

A NDTV report quoted the doctor who treated them saying that the mother-son duo had suffered head injuries and that they tried to save them. There was a lot of blood loss and fall in blood pressure.

