Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:02 AM IST

J&J seeks nod for clinical trials on adolescents

Agencies
Photo taken on April 30, 2021 showing a pack and vials of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at the ZNA Middelheim hospital in Belgium. | Photo by AFP

New Delhi

US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has moved an application before the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India, seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of its single-dose Janssen vaccine against Covid on adolescents (children of age group 12-17 years).

Earlier in August, Johnson & Johnson was given emergency use approval in India for its single-dose Covid vaccine.

A statement by Johnson & Johnson read, "On August 17, 2021, we submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12 - 17 years."

"To ultimately achieve herd immunity, it is imperative that Covid vaccine clinical trials continue to move forward in this population, and we remain deeply committed to the critical work needed to make our Covid vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups," the company's spokesperson said.

The five vaccines, which were granted emergency use authorisation in India are Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V m, Moderna and Now Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:02 AM IST
