e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up government, as per AFP reports
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:09 PM IST

Jharkhand: Woman made to wear garland of shoes, paraded naked over affair with married man; six arrested

PTI
Photo: Pixabay

Photo: Pixabay

Advertisement

A woman was stripped and paraded naked with a garland of shoes around her neck in Jharkhand's Dumka district over her relationship with a married man, police said on Saturday.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Ranishwar police station area of the district, they said.

The woman, who is also married, had allegedly eloped with the man. On being caught on Wednesday night, she was thrashed by the family of the man's wife, a police officer said.

Then she was stripped and paraded naked throughout the village with a garland of shoes around her neck, he said.

"Twelve people have been named in the FIR filed on Thursday. So far, six persons, including the man and his wife, have been arrested," the officer said.

The woman also alleged that the accused snatched Rs 25,000 from her, he said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 148 (rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354b (assault) and 379 (theft), among others, he added.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining six accused, the officer said.

ALSO READ

Another extortion case against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh in Goregaon Police station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal