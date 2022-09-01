e-Paper Get App

Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs write to Governor asking whether Soren will continue to hold CM's position

This comes as the Governor is yet to pronounce his decision on the Election Commission of India's purported opinion to disqualify the CM in the office.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs write to Governor asking whether Soren will continue to hold CM's position | ANI

In the latest development, the UPA MLAs have written a letter to Governor Ramesh Bais asking him to "clear the air" on whether Hemant Soren will continue to hold the office of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

This comes as the Governor is yet to pronounce his decision on the Election Commission of India's purported opinion to disqualify the CM in the office.

Congress working President Bandhu Tirkey also told the media, "CM is not resigning. Governor seeking legal opinion and has assured situation will be made clear within two days. We also questioned how selective information is being leaked to media, he also assured source is not in his office."

On Tuesday, Soren had sent 32 of the ruling administration MLAs to the Mayfair resort in Raipur to avert poaching attempts by BJP.

Jharkhand political crisis

Soren's JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner "similar to Maharashtra" and there is a need to ringfence the legislators in a "safe haven." Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan did not announce anything on this matter since then.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs write to Governor asking whether Soren will continue to hold CM's position

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Watch: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings, meeting sparks...

Watch: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings, meeting sparks...

Trains affected due to non-interlocking work at Bari-Brahman station of northern railway, details...

Trains affected due to non-interlocking work at Bari-Brahman station of northern railway, details...

Ganeshotsav 2022: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence...

Ganeshotsav 2022: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence...

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh, 42, killed in tragic car accident in Australia

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh, 42, killed in tragic car accident in Australia