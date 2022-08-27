Jharkhand political crisis: MLAs leave CM Soren's residence in luxury buses; shift to Bengal, Chhattisgarh likely

Two buses carrying Jharkhand MLAs left from CM Soren's residence following a meeting | ANI

Luxury buses carrying Jharkhand MLAs left Ranchi residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 27 after a meeting of UPA legislators amid the political crisis that has enveloped the state.

Soren held the meeting as speculations are rife about his possible disqualification as an MLA in the state for allegedly violating poll norms by extending himself a mining lease.

Two Volvo buses carrying MLAs of the JMM-led ruling alliance were seen leaving Soren's residence. Reportedly, the MLAs will be shifted to the friendly states of West Bengal and Chhattisgarh to prevent poaching attempts by BJP. A report quoted multiple sources confirming the development and said that all arrangements have been made.

The meeting at Soren's residence was third in two days; several legislators were seen arriving with luggage for the meeting.

Prior to the meeting at Soren's house the Congress Jharkhand president Rajesh Thakur said that all the MLAs have been asked to come prepared.

"I have no information about this. MLAs are coming with luggage for the meeting because they have been asked to be ready. We will let you know if MLAs are asked to shift somewhere," Thakur said.

The Congress has blamed the BJP for polluting politics in the state. "Jharkhand's politics is different. BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it's opened. The alliance government's recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas," Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey told ANI.

Taking a jibe at the Soren-led meeting, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said, "Even after scrambling, only 33 MLAs could gather in Ranchi." Meanwhile this morning Soren tweeted that he hailed from the tribal community and was unaffected by the ongoing slugfest.

"This is a tribal son. Never have our ways ever been stopped by their tactics nor have we ever been afraid. Our ancestors have long removed the feeling of fear from us. There's no place of fear in the DNA of us Adivasis," tweeted Jharkhand CM.

Soren denies receiving a note on his disqualification

Today's meeting of the MLAs came a day after CM Soren denied receiving any communication from the ECI or Governor Ramesh Bais on the statements about the poll body "recommending his disqualification as an MLA." The Chief Minister's office released a statement on Thursday after several media reports speculated that the ECI has sent a report to the Governor about Soren's disqualification.

"The Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to Honorable Governor -Jharkhand 'apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA'. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," read the statement.

Soren has alleged that the EC report was "drafted" by the principal opposition party in Jharkhand, BJP with its 25 MLAs, to topple the Jharkhand government.

The trail of events gained pace after Nishikant Dubey, BJP Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand, tweeted that a letter from the ECI has reached the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the portfolio of Mines Minister in 2021.

In February this year the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.

The Governor had forwarded BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader.