 Jharkhand News: Ranchi Airport To Celebrate ‘Yatri Seva Diwas’ On September 17
Jharkhand News: Ranchi Airport To Celebrate 'Yatri Seva Diwas' On September 17

An airport familiarisation programme and a session on career prospects in the civil aviation sector have been planned for students, while a quiz and painting competition will also be organised for them.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Ranchi Airport |

Ranchi: A series of events has been lined up for passengers at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport to mark 'Yatri Seva Diwas' on September 17, an official said on Tuesday.

Passengers will be welcomed with rose buds and folk dance by artistes of Jharkhand on the occasion.

"Under the direction and guidance of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Birsa Munda Airport authorities have decided to organise a series of events, including welcoming passengers with rose buds and applying 'tilak' on their foreheads on the occasion of 'Yatri Seva Diwas' on Wednesday. Folk dances will be performed. These events will commence at 9 am," Airport Director R R Maurya said.

As many as 25 saplings will be planted to give a message of environmental conservation, he added.

"A blood donation camp will be organised around 10.30 am, during which airport staffers and volunteers will donate blood. A free health check-up camp will also be organised," Maurya added.

An airport familiarisation programme and a session on career prospects in the civil aviation sector have been planned for students, while a quiz and painting competition will also be organised for them.

