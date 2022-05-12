Jharkhand govt suspends Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with money laundering case

The Jharkhand government on Thursday suspended State Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

The decision comes a day after the IAS officer was sent to five-days remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Singhal wads arrested by ED on Wednesday and her remand will start from Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singhal was summoned for questioning. Notably, she was questioned for around nine hours on Monday also.

Earlier this month, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital is owned by Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in Jharkhand.

Senior advocate of Jharkhand High Court, Rajeev Kumar, submitted a complaint against her to the ED in February 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, the ED interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital.

Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC).

