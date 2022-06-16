Jharkhand govt seeks explanation from Ranchi SSP over putting up posters of violence accused |

Ranchi: A day after Jharkhand police put up posters carrying photographs of those allegedly involved in the recent violent protests in Ranchi over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the State's Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday evening sought an explanation from the Senior Superintendent of Police over the "unlawful" act.

Home Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka in his letter stated that it is not in accordance with law and against the Allahabad High Court order.

On Tuesday, the Jharkhand Police released a poster with photographs of persons who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in Ranchi on June 10. The photographs of rioters were released a day after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais summoned Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha and Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan and other senior officials and asked them to reply as to why the administration was not able to take preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd when violent protests were being witnessed in Ranchi.

The governor asked the police to find out details of all protestors making their hoardings by displaying their photographs across the Jharkhand capital so that the public could identify them and inform the police.

Meanwhile, a PIL was filed before the Jharkhand High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Ranchi violence, that left two persons dead and more than 20, including policemen, injured. On June 10, violent protests broke out in Ranchi allegedly over controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.