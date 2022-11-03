Jharkhand CM Soren doesn't back down; slams Centre for misusing govt agencies

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skips Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon. | Twitter/ ANI
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skips Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon regarding money laundering case to attend a tribal programme in Chhatttisgarh.

Soren was summoned by the ED to join the investigation in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal mining and extortion in Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Jharkhand CM was summoned by the ED to join the investigation by 11 a.m. Thursady at their Ranchi office.

The ED had also written a letter to the Jharkhand Police Commissioner to make appropriate security arrangements ahead of his questioning.

Soren accuses centre for misusing govt agencies

Earlier today, while targeting the opposition Soren said that after four-time facing defeat in the election center is using government agencies in the wrong way.

"I've been summoned by ED today when I already have a program in Chhattisgarh today. If I've committed a crime that big, come & arrest me. Why the questioning?... Security near ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of Jharkhandis? said the Jharkhand CM.

"This is their frustration. Every single voter of Jharkhand will give a reply to the opposition," he added.

