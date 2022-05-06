Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren slams BJP after ED raids, says party is backlashing because it's no more biggest party in state

Hours after the ED conducted raids at multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal and her family, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren slammed BJP saying that the party is backlashing because it's no more biggest party in state.

"These are mere threats. BJP trying to deviate from main issues. The state will keep asking for things required from Centre. They've lost their status of being the biggest party in state and are backlashing for it," Soren was quoted as saying by ANI.

"there are rules and laws in the country. Anyone breaking them will face its consequences: CM Hemant Soren on political developments on allegations of awarding mining lease-to-himself," he added.

ED raids were conducted in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state during 2008-11, officials said on Friday.

About Rs 17 crore cash has been recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant, officials said, adding that banknote counters have been brought in by the agency to ascertain the exact amount.

Around Rs 1.8 crore cash has also been recovered from another location in the city, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 08:51 PM IST