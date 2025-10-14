Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Kupwara, 2 Terrorists Neutralised

Encounter (File Image) | X

Kupwara: Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Tuesday morning (October 14) as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC). The operation, launched by the security forces last night near Machil and Dudniyal in Kupwara, is still underway.

The Indian Army troops on Monday, at around 7 pm, witnessed a suspicious movement along the LoC. The Army then launched a cordon and search operation. The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the forces.

“An infiltrating group of terrorists was challenged and engaged in a sustained exchange of fire. Two terrorists have been killed in this ongoing operation so far," the officials said as quoted by IANS.

Reports also surfaced that terrorists are waiting at launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to infiltrate into the Indian territory before the onset of winter, as mountain passes will be closed at that time.

Officials said that the exact number of terrorists waiting to infiltrate is always changing, but the number could be anything around 100, reported the news agency.

Rajouri Encounter:

Last week, an encounter also broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. After receiving information about the movement of suspected persons in the area, a search operation was launched. The gunfight erupted after terrorists opened fire at security forces conducting the search operation.

Udhampur Encounter:

In September this year, an Indian Army Soldier was killed in action in an encounter that broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Seoj Dhar forest border in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda on September 19.

The entire area was then cordoned off by the security forces. The encounter started after terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. They gave a befitting reply. Initially, the soldier was injured in the gunfight. He was shifted to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.