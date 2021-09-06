Jharkhand: BJP MLAs demand Hanuman temple after CM Hemant Soren-led govt allots namaz hall in Assembly

Patna: Opposition BJP MLAs on Monday demanded construction of Hanuman temple inside the assembly to facilitate them to offer prayers.

As the first day of monsoon session of Jharkhand assembly began, opposition members started shouting Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev slogans. In response, the Finance Minister, Rameshwar Oraon started Hanuman chalisa recital.



Opposition members are demanding withdrawal of an order issued by the Speaker Rabindra Mahto, allotting an independent room for four Muslim members to offer prayers (namaj). They criticised it saying it was as 'appeasement' policy to favour Muslims only.



Leader of opposition and former chief minister, Babu Lal Marandi, demanded similar facilities be made available to the members of Jain, Hindu and Darja communities too.



BJP members sat on dharna and launched day long prayers reciting Hanuman chalisa. They were playing traditional instruments like medium size drums (dholak) and cymbal (manjira).



BJP has decided to expand the protest to villages also to press withdrawal of the September 2 order of the Speaker.



Former chief minister, Raghuwar Das led the protest at Jamshedpur and State BJP President at Godda.



Chief minister, Hemant Soren, criticised the BJP action and claimed that in the undivided Bihar assembly separate arrangement for Muslims to offer prayers was made.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:22 PM IST