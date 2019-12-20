Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase

RANCHI: Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly which started on November 30 will conclude on Friday when 16 constituencies spread in six districts close to West Bengal will have fifth phase of polling.

In the initial phases of elections campaign, Jammu Kashmir, Article 370, Triple Talaq and Ram Temple were the core issues highlighted by the BJP. And in the final phase, the entire focus was on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the constituencies having a sizable minority population.

Some of the constituencies like Pakur, Rajmahal, Shikaripara, Mahespur, Jamtara (Chhittranjan) and Littipar are having a sizable voters of immigrants from Bangladesh and tt was here PM Modi for the first time since the passage of the CAA assured the Muslims that no harm would be caused to them and appealed them not to be misled by the Congress which was "exploiting" them.

Ram Mandir issue was put to back in Santhal Parganas and the CAA and NRC occupied prominent space in the campaign by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, all top leaders of BJP. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi visited the area twice in less than 48 hours.

Santhal Parganas where polling will be held today is considered a stronghold of JMM. In Barhait,where both Modi and Shah campaoigned,JMM candidates are getting elected since 1990 in the undivided Bihar assembly.

In 2014 assembly elections,BJP got seven seats,JMM 6 and Jhafrkhand Mukti Morcha of former chief minister,Babu Lal Marandi had two legislators who later joined BJP and were appointed ministers in Raghuwar Das government.In Pakur,the BJP candicdate was placed third in 2014 elections.

Priyanka Gandhi made her maiden appearance in Jharkhand elections at Pakur,hours before the campaign concluded on Wednesday as PM also appeared here a day earlier.

All Jharkhand Students Union and JVM leaders in their campaign concentrated on local issues only and promised people's government after the elections.

The voters of 16 constitencies will literally decide the fortunes of the political parties as they hold key to Jharkhand politics.