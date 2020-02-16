JeM releases threat video ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, says killers would not be forgiven

Srinagar: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's India visit, terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has released a video that calls for "revenge" and says "the killers would not be forgiven".

The video threatens the Indian government, and says "the way you harassed the Muslims and destroyed their settlements will be avenged". In the video, a person citing Quran Sharif, can be heard saying: "We have heard a lot of lullabies on peace... now every excuse has gone... it's time to see things 'unrestrained'."

Sources say the video and its contents are Pakistan's attempt to show during Trump's tour that "Kashmiris are angry after the removal of Section 370 and they are carrying out terrorist attacks". Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.