JEE Main 2021 session 4 dates revised after 'persistent demand from student community': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

JEE Main 2021 session 4 dates have been revised after "persistent demand from the student community", Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. Now, the exams will be held on 26th, 27th and 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021, he added.

In a series of tweets, the Union Education Minister said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the exam "in view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance".