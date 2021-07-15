JEE Main 2021 session 4 dates revised after 'persistent demand from student community': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

JEE Main 2021 session 4 dates have been revised after "persistent demand from the student community", Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. Now, the exams will be held on 26th, 27th and 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021, he added.
In a series of tweets, the Union Education Minister said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the exam "in view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance".
"Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th & 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4," Pradhan tweeted.
"Registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended upto 20th July, 2021," he added.
The third session of JEE Mains exams will be held on 20th, 22th, 25th and 27th July. Meanwhile, the fourth session of the exams was going to be conducted from 27th July to 2nd August.
Earlier, the NTA had said that there is no change in the fourth session dates. "As of now, the fourth phase dates remain the same. The third phase date has been extended till 27 July because of purely technical reasons. The agency wants to manage the backlog of students who were already registered and the new ones who registered later on,” a senior NTA official had told ThePrint.