JEE Mains: February session result expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The result of the February session of the Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE-Mains) is expected soon.

As per the examination calendar issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the result is likely to be announced by March 7.

This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May. While the first session was held in between February 23 to 26, the next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

The NTA has released the answer key for the February session of the JEE mains on March 1. The registration link for the March session is also open.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Once released, the students will be able to check their result on the official website of NTA - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Steps to download the result: