JEE Mains 2021: February session result to be out by March 7 on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the February session of the Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE-Mains) are waiting for their result.

Now, as per the latest update, the result of the February session JEE-Mains is expected soon.

As per the examination calendar issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the result is likely to be announced by March 7.

This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May. While the first session was held in between February 23 to 26, the next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

The NTA has released the answer key for the February session of the JEE mains on March 1. The registration link for the March session is also open till 6 pm today.

Steps to apply