JEE Mains 2021: February session result released on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the February session of the Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE-Mains) were waiting for their result. Now, ending the wait of the students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the February session of JEE mains on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The students can check their result on the official website of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.