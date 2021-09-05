JEE Main 2021: Result, answer key to be declared soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2021 will be declared soon on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The students will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer keys by paying Rs 200 per opposed question.

The provisional answer keys will be out for 2- 3 days and the questions can be challenged within the specified time frame only.

The NTA stated that only paid challenges will be considered and the agency's decision after that will be final.

You can download the answer key online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link and enter credentials such as application number, password etc.

Step 3: Click Submit.

Step 4: Once the answer key is displayed you can download it.

The JEE Main 2021 session 4 came to an end on September 2. The result is expected to be declared by September 10, 2021.

You can check the result online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Main Result 2021'

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Download the result, once it is displayed

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 02:51 PM IST