JEE Main and NEET exams: BJP leader Shweta Shalini urges PM Modi to listen to student's 'Mann ki Baat'

A day after Ministry of Education announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams will be held as per schedule, BJP leader Shweta Shalini on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to take into account concerns of students. She also requested them not to add exam anxiety among other worries.
Taking to Twitter, Shweta Shalini wrote: "As a Mother, I request @narendramodi ji & @DrRPNishank ji ...NOT to add #Exam anxiety among other anxieties in the year 2020 both for Students as well as Parents. Congress making #StudentsKeMannKiBaat a political issue, let’s not fall into that trap. let’s trust #MODI ji."
Joining the chorus against the decision to conduct JEE-Main and NEET, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to take into account worries of students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations.
"Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," the Congress leader said in a tweet.
On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also requested the Central government to cancel the JEE and NEET. "The Central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET. My request to the Centre is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution," Sisodia tweeted.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there have been demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing cases. On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September. The court said ‘precious year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on’.
