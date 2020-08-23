JEE Main and NEET exams: BJP leader Shweta Shalini urges PM Modi to listen to student's 'Mann ki Baat'

A day after Ministry of Education announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams will be held as per schedule, BJP leader Shweta Shalini on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to take into account concerns of students. She also requested them not to add exam anxiety among other worries.

Taking to Twitter, Shweta Shalini wrote: "As a Mother, I request @narendramodi ji & @DrRPNishank ji ...NOT to add #Exam anxiety among other anxieties in the year 2020 both for Students as well as Parents. Congress making #StudentsKeMannKiBaat a political issue, let’s not fall into that trap. let’s trust #MODI ji."