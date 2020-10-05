JEE Advanced Result 2020 declared; check at jeeadv.ac.in

A total of 43,204 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females. Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2020. He obtained 352 marks out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone is the top ranked female with CRL 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396.

Meanwhile, Akarsh Jain from Indore is city topper with AIR 70. He was the state and city topper in both attempts of JEE Main 2020.

Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced will have to register for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Counselling, the registrations of which will begin on October 6. JoSAA conducts admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs).

Steps to check result of IIT JEE Advanced:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on, "JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on 'Submit' button.

Step 4: JEE Advanced Result 2020 will be displayed.

Step 5: Download it and take print out for future use.