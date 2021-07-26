JEE (Advanced) for admission to IITs on Oct 3

Mumbai: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on the October 3, 2021, announced the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols. JEE (Advanced) which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021 was postponed due to Covid-19 surge, as per the announcement made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) on May 26, 2021. Now, the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). This year, the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent marks has been waived for the ease of students.

