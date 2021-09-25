JEE Advanced 2021: Admit cards to be out today on jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, today, September 25 on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Students appearing for the JEE Advanced exam are also required to carry their self-declaration forms.

You can download the form online by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Download the JEE Advanced admit card and take a printout for further reference

IIT Kharagpur in a recent notification has asked OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, who do not possess a valid certificate, issued after April 1, 202, to submit a declaration in its place. However, they said that the certificate must be uploaded by October 2, 2021.

"If you do not possess a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 01, 2021, you may submit a declaration in place of the certificate. However, you must upload a valid certificate (issued after April 1, 2021) by October 2, 2021, 17:00 IST in the online portal," the

JEE Advanced which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 surge. The exam will now be held on October 3.

The JEE Advanced exam will comprise of two papers, each held for a duration of three hours. Moreover, each paper will be divided into three sections - will have three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics

