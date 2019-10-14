Jay Shah likely to become BCCI secretary; here are the responsibilities of Secretary

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is set to become the secretary while Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal will hold the position of treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be secretary and Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal is set to become treasurer of the BCCI," a source close to one of the top members of cricket association in BCCI said.

A meeting was conducted last night between the compliant members in Mumbai.

Earlier, a source from one of the Cricket Associations, on condition of anonymity, had said that former cricketer Sourav Ganguly will be the new President of the board. Currently, CK Khanna is the acting BCCI President.