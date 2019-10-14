Jay Shah likely to become BCCI secretary; here are the responsibilities of Secretary

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is set to become the secretary while Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal will hold the position of treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be secretary and Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal is set to become treasurer of the BCCI," a source close to one of the top members of cricket association in BCCI said.
A meeting was conducted last night between the compliant members in Mumbai.
Earlier, a source from one of the Cricket Associations, on condition of anonymity, had said that former cricketer Sourav Ganguly will be the new President of the board. Currently, CK Khanna is the acting BCCI President.
Jay Shah’s responsibilities as the secretary entail the following:
Keep and maintain the minutes of Annual General Meetings and Special General Meetings of the General Body, the meetings of the Apex Council and of the Committees appointed by the General Body in appropriate books and shall cause them to be properly and correctly recorded and confirmed.
Sign all contracts for and on behalf of the BCCI and carry on all correspondence in the name of the BCCI save as otherwise directed by the Apex Council.
Be in charge of the records of the General Body, the Apex Council, the Governing Council and all Committees, and such properties as may be entrusted to his care by the General Body, the Apex Council or the Governing Council as the case may be.
Convene the Annual General Meetings, the Special General Meetings and the meetings of the Apex Council and Governing Council with the concurrence of the President.
Circulate to all Members of the BCCI the statement of accounts prepared by the Treasurer.
Have the power to delegate any work to the Honorary Joint Secretary.
On October 10, it was reported that the BCCI had barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.
In the AGM meeting, Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), while Rajat Sharma and Mohammed Azharuddin will attend as the representatives of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association, respectively.
With inputs from ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)