Jaspreet Or Zainab? Another Indian Woman Adopts Islam To Marry a Pakistani Man

In another case of cross-border marriage, Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Indian state of Punjab has converted to Islam and married a young man from Sialkot. According to Pakistani news report, Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Ludhiani, changed her name to Zainab before marriage. Jaspreet Kaur's religious conversion has been confirmed by a certificate issued by Jamia Hanafia Sialkot.

According to the report, the first meeting between Jaspreet and Arsalan took place in Pakistan on January 16. Pakistan has issued a visa to Jaspreet for religious visit which is valid till April 15. Jaspreet has an Indian passport issued from Munich. Jamia Hanifia Sialkot officials say that Jaspreet and her parents are Indians but they live in Germany.

According to Pakistani officials, Jaspreet Kaur is one of the more than two thousand non-Muslims who have converted to Islam at Jamia Hanafia. According to the report, Jaspreet and Arsalan had met abroad. After which Arsalan called Jaspreet to Pakistan. Jaspreet reached Pakistan on January 16 on a religious visit visa. After this, she accepted Islam and married Arsalan.

Past incidents

Seema Haider of Pakistan met Sachin Meena of Noida while talking on the mobile game, PUBG in 2019. In 2023, Seema entered India along with her children after travelling from Pakistan to Dubai to Nepal. Her first husband, Ghulam Haider, was working in Saudi Arabia when she ran away to India.

After Seema Haider in August 2023, a girl called Amina also came from Pakistan to India after her online nikah with a Jodhpur man that took place on Wednesday. The qazis carried out the nikah rituals in Jodhpur, with the bride Amina present in Karachi saying "Qubool hai" three times.

Indian woman Anju Thomas, who travelled to Pakistan to marry her social media friend in July 2023, returned to India through Wagah Border. Anju, who has children in India from her previous huband, was accompanied by her Pakistani husband Nasrullah accompanied her to the Wagah Border. Anju, who had travelled to Pakistan with a visa, converted to Islam from Christianity and changed her name to Fatima after getting married to Nasrullah, who she met on Facebook. Anju's Indian husband Arvind had said that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan.