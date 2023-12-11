Another Cross-Border Love Story: Pakistani Woman Applies For Visa To Marry Facebook Friend In India

Pakistani Woman Applies For Visa To Marry Facebook Friend In India |

Incidents of cross-border love stories are on the rise in the country. Many such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past. Another such incident has unfolded where a love story has erupted between a woman from Pakistan and a man from India. The love story is of Pakistani woman Maria Bibi and Indian man Sonu Masih. They are going through many rules and regulations, hoping for their happy marriage to happen.

Maria Bibi and Sonu Masih met on Facebook

As per reports from TOI, Maria Bibi and Sonu Masih met on Facebook around four years ago and fell in love with each other. There are reports that they both are Christians and want to get married as per rituals. They've talked a lot online and have met face-to-face. With their parents' approval, they've decided to get married and live in Sathiyali village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Sonu Masih stays in Punjab with his family.

Maqbool Chaudhary is helping Sonu

Maqbool Chaudhary who is a social worker and has married a Pakistani woman himself, is helping Sonu. He mentioned that Maria and Sonu met in Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan and introduced their parents to each other. Together, they decided to perform their wedding in India.

Another cross-border love story

In another cross-border love story, Jawaria Khanam from Pakistan's Karachi, crossed the Attari-Wagah border to be with her love, Samir Khan from Kolkata in India, after facing many challenges.

Maqbool Chaudhary hopes that Maria Bibi will join Sonu Masih

Maqbool Chaudhary hopes that Maria Bibi will join Sonu Masih in India soon and suggests that both governments should make it easier for people in such relationships to get visas.

Sonu has filled out a form where he sponsors Maria

Sonu has filled out a form where he sponsors Maria for their marriage, stating they've known each other for four years and that Maria will come to India for their wedding.