 Pakistani Woman Meets Kolkata Fiancé At Attari-Wagah Border, Enters India With 45-Day Visa To Marry Him In 2024 After 5 Years Of Relationship
Pakistani Woman Meets Kolkata Fiancé At Attari-Wagah Border, Enters India With 45-Day Visa To Marry Him In 2024 After 5 Years Of Relationship

Her partner Samir Khan received and welcomed her along with his father Ahmed Kamal Khan Yusufzai. Visuals from the scene were shared on social media.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani Woman To Marry Indian Fiancé In January 2024 | Image shared on X

Another cross-border love story has surfaced online involving a Pakistani woman entering India to meet and marry her Kolkata-based fiancé . She was identified as Javaria Khanam from Punjab, Pakistan who arrived at the Attari-Wagah border and crossed it with a 45-day visa to her future husband's country. Her partner Samir Khan received and welcomed her along with his father Ahmed Kamal Khan Yusufzai. Visuals from the scene were shared on social media. WATCH VIDEO:

More details into the cross-border wedding

A journalist from Punjab named Gagandeep Singh informed that the couple have been in a relationship for five years and would tie the knot in the early days of 2024.

Javariya and Samir are already engaged, according to reports. The woman's recent visit to India is in the wake of her marriage scheduled in January 2024. She entered India with her father Azmat Khan after facing initial trouble procuring a visa. After meeting at the Attari border in Amritsar, the father-daughter duo were scheduled to fly to Kolkata to commence their wedding preparations.

It is being said that the Indian man resided in Gurdaspur, Punjab, while he hailed from West Bengal. To celebrate the wedding and participate in concerned rituals with their extended family, all travelled to Kolkata. The couple would solemnise their marriage as per Islamic rituals. Meanwhile, the woman was quoted in the media reports that she wishes to extend her visa.

article-image

