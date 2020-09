Farmers protest: JAP worker assaulted in Patna in police presence, Pappu Yadav says 'beginning of BJP's end' in Bihar

With the announcement of the election dates for the Bihar Assembly polls some people, alleged to be BJP supporters, reportedly assaulted a member of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) in Patna on Friday.

The attack allegedly took place when JAP leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was taking out a tractor rally in Patna to oppose the agriculture Bills.

During the rally, one of his supporters who was in a jeep, was going past the BJP office located on Veerchand Patel road in Patna. As the vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam, some people began beating him with batons. They also chanted slogans of "Narendra Modi Zindabad", "BJP Zindabad".

Pappu Yadav said a former MLA was attacked by "BJP goons" during a farmers rally.

However, BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that JAP leaders allegedly attacked the BJP office.

"In support of RJD, JAP supporters have attacked BJP office in Patna. It is highly condemnable. RJD has touched a new low while attacking us," he said.