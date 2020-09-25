Farmers protest: JAP worker assaulted in Patna in police presence, Pappu Yadav says 'beginning of BJP's end' in Bihar

With the announcement of the election dates for the Bihar Assembly polls some people, alleged to be BJP supporters, reportedly assaulted a member of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) in Patna on Friday.
The attack allegedly took place when JAP leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was taking out a tractor rally in Patna to oppose the agriculture Bills.
During the rally, one of his supporters who was in a jeep, was going past the BJP office located on Veerchand Patel road in Patna. As the vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam, some people began beating him with batons. They also chanted slogans of "Narendra Modi Zindabad", "BJP Zindabad".
Pappu Yadav said a former MLA was attacked by "BJP goons" during a farmers rally.
However, BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that JAP leaders allegedly attacked the BJP office.
"In support of RJD, JAP supporters have attacked BJP office in Patna. It is highly condemnable. RJD has touched a new low while attacking us," he said.
Following the attack on the Jan Adhikar Party supporters by alleged supporters of the BJP, the JAP official spokesperson said: "Former MLA Ram Chandra and two youth leaders Vishal Kumar and Manish received injuries and were admitted in hospital.
Party chief Rajesh Ranjan who is popularly known as Pappu Yadav condemned the attack. He has also cancelled the pre-scheduled programme in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. We clearly saw the frustration of the BJP for taking a violent path."
"Farmers will bury the BJP in Bihar. People will avenge each and every bout of the attack on our workers," He said in a tweet in Hindi.
"People will give a befitting reply to the attack on our former MLA Ramchandra Yadav by BJP goons. Anti-farmer Narendra Modi look at the terror activities if your terrorists. Your end began with Bihar today," he said in another tweet.
