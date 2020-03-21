Janta curfew: Date, time and all you need to know about India’s self-imposed shutdown on Sunday to battle coronavirus

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Janta Curfew where a curfew would be imposed by the people and for the people to battle coronavirus. The first Janta Curfew, which could be the first of many, will have people locking themselves up at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 between 7 am and 9pm.

During his speech, the prime minister also urged people to not move out of their homes on March 22. He urged organisations such as the NCC and NSS, which are led by youth, civil society and other organisations to actively engage with citizens and encourage them to follow the curfew.

PM Modi also requested everyone to call and inform at least 10 other people about the curfew.

Keeping the PM’s speech in mind, here are some FAQs regarding the Janta Curfew

What is the Janta Curfew?

A Janta Curfew is a self-quarantining request made by the Prime Minister to battle the novel coronavirus strain COVID-19. The Janta Curfew will be imposed by citizens, who will also encourage others to follow it. It will take place on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

What is the timing of the curfew?

The curfew begins at 7 am and goes on till 9 pm on Sunday.

Can I go out?

While technically it is not compulsory to stay indoors during this time, it’s advisable for all of you to stay inside to keep yourself safe from the novel coronavirus. You can go out in case of an emergency.

Will shops remain open?

Most shops will stay shut during the curfew. However, there are chances that the local grocery store will be open for you to buy your provisions in case of an emergency. Several small and large businesses, however, have said that they will down their shutters on this day. Fortunately, it’s a Sunday and most people will be at home too.