Janta Curfew became an example of extraordinary discipline for whole world: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, thanked the listeners for helping Mann ki Baat reach the milestone of 75 episodes.
While addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said: "During the 75 episodes, we discussed innumerable topics including rivers to himalayan peaks, deserts to natural disasters, tales of service to mankind, technological inventions to stories of innovations from remote areas."
He also hailed the corona warriors and said that Janta curfew in March last year due to Covid-19 became inspiration for world. "Last year in March, we observed the Janta Curfew, which became an example of extraordinary discipline for the whole world. The future generations will remember the Janta Curfew and how the citizens lauded our ‘Corona Warriors’ by beating thalis and utensils."
The Janta Curfew was a self-imposed curfew put in place for 14 hours - from 7 am to 9 pm - on March 22, 2020. It was put in effect after an appeal from PM Modi.
PM Modi also lauded the vaccination programs in the country. “In March last year, all of us were worried about vaccination against coronavirus. But today, India is running the world’s biggest vaccination drive.”
“In UP’s Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’,” the Prime Minister said.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. It broadcast on the entire network of AIR (All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.
