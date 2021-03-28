Janta Curfew became an example of extraordinary discipline for whole world: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, thanked the listeners for helping Mann ki Baat reach the milestone of 75 episodes.

While addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said: "During the 75 episodes, we discussed innumerable topics including rivers to himalayan peaks, deserts to natural disasters, tales of service to mankind, technological inventions to stories of innovations from remote areas."

He also hailed the corona warriors and said that Janta curfew in March last year due to Covid-19 became inspiration for world. "Last year in March, we observed the Janta Curfew, which became an example of extraordinary discipline for the whole world. The future generations will remember the Janta Curfew and how the citizens lauded our ‘Corona Warriors’ by beating thalis and utensils."