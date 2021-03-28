PM Modi lands in Delhi after concluding two-day Bangladesh trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Delhi Airport after concluding his two-day Bangladesh visit on the night of March 27.
PM Modi, at the end of his visit, thanked the people of Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the “warm hospitality” during his two-day visit, and said hoped the trip “will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties between our nations”.
"I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit. I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality," he said in a tweet.
"India and Bangladesh signed MoUs in key sectors such as disaster management, sports and youth affairs, trade, technology and more. These will add strength to our development partnership and benefit the people of our nations, especially the youth," the Prime Minister said.
Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, said that he had a "productive meeting" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during which they reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen the economic and cultural linkages in the times to come.
He held one-on-one talks with Hasina which was followed by a delegation-level meeting, which continued for over an hour.
"Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come," Modi tweeted.
