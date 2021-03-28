PM Modi lands in Delhi after concluding two-day Bangladesh trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Delhi Airport after concluding his two-day Bangladesh visit on the night of March 27.

PM Modi, at the end of his visit, thanked the people of Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the “warm hospitality” during his two-day visit, and said hoped the trip “will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties between our nations”.

"I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit. I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality," he said in a tweet.