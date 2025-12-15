 Jammu: Two Nabbed For Assaulting Police Officer, Hunt On For Others
Jammu: Two Nabbed For Assaulting Police Officer, Hunt On For Others

Two men were arrested in Jammu for attacking a Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector, Nitin Khajuria, a day after he was injured in an assault by a group travelling in a Thar. The attackers used a sharp weapon and brandished a pistol. Two accused were held, while efforts continue to trace the remaining suspects.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Jammu: Two Nabbed For Assaulting Police Officer, Hunt On For Others | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jammu: Two persons were arrested on Monday, a day after a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured in an attack by a group here, officials said.

Sub-Inspector Nitin Khajuria, posted at the Bakshi Nagar police station, was attacked on Sunday evening by four people travelling in a Thar.

The accused -- Rishab, Munna D, and two unidentified individuals -- attacked him with a sharp weapon and also brandished a pistol, a police spokesperson said, adding that Khajuria sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

Taking cognisance of the incident, a case was registered at Bakshi Nagar police station, and special teams were formed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Police teams traced two of the accused to the Nikki Tawi area. While on the run in the darkness in the Tawi area, Rishab and Munna D fell and suffered injuries, the spokesperson said.

Both were arrested and taken to GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the two remaining suspects, he added.

