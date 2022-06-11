Jammu Kashmir: IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla highway |

Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) Prompt action by the security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir where an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered.

Traffic was suspended after a suspicious object was located in Sangrama stretch of the highway.

"The IED was recovered in Putkha area of Sangrama in Baramulla sistrict by 5 Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K Police. Efforts are on to defuse the IED," the police said.

J&K | Suspicious object found on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, traffic suspended. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022