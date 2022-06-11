e-Paper Get App

Jammu Kashmir: IED recovered on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Prompt action by the security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir where an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered.

Saturday, June 11, 2022
Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) Prompt action by the security forces on Saturday averted a major tragedy on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir where an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered.

Traffic was suspended after a suspicious object was located in Sangrama stretch of the highway.

"The IED was recovered in Putkha area of Sangrama in Baramulla sistrict by 5 Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K Police. Efforts are on to defuse the IED," the police said.

