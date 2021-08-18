Jammu & Kashmir: Policemen who assaulted journalists in Srinagar transferred

Advertisement

Police officer Aftab Ahmad Bhat accused of leading a team to lathi-charge journalists in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, has been dismissed from his position on Wednesday.

Along with inspector Bhat, eight other cops who used force against journalists have been transferred by Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

A notice released by District Police Headquarters, Srinagar, inspectors Mushtaq Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq, Aftab Ahmad Bhat, Mudassir Nazar, and Manzoor Ahmad have been transferred. Along with them, subinspectors Sheikh Adil, Showkat Ali Darzi, Ghulam Mustafa, and police subinspector Zaheer Nissar have been transferred.

The abovementioned police officers had resorted to lathi-charge against journalists covering protest attempts by Shia mourners on Muharram at Jehangir Chowk.

FPJ photojournalist Sajad Hameed was one of the journalists who was thrashed by the police. His camera was damaged too.

Earlier, the DGP had asked SSP Srinagar to take immediate action against the erring police officer.

