 Doda Cloudburst: Several Feared Dead, Houses Washed Away In Flash Floods, Water Level Rises In Chenab As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu; Videos
Several people are reportedly feared dead after massive cloudburst struck Jammu's Doda on Tuesday. Flash floods caused the Chenab River to overflow.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Doda Cloudburst: Several Feared Dead, Houses Washed Away In Flash Floods, Water Level Rises In Chenab As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu (Screengrab) | X@navin_ankampali

Jammu: A massive cloudburst struck Jammu's Doda district on Tuesday. Several people are feared dead in flash floods, triggered by the cloudburst incident in Kahar village of the district. The flash floods caused the Chenab River to overflow.

Reports of damage to nearly a dozen houses and a cowshed from the higher reaches of Kishtwar and Rajouri districts also surfaced. Apart from Chenab, the water-level in other rivers, including like Tawi and Ravi, in the region has risen due to incessant rains, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads.

Visuals From Doda:

Several videos of rivers and streams near the city flowing above or close to the danger mark have surfaced online. The traffic on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure on Tuesday morning, reported PTI.

Hands On Head! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Incredible Cross-Court Passing Shot During US Open 2025 Match; Video
Hands On Head! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Incredible Cross-Court Passing Shot During US Open 2025 Match; Video
DU NCWEB Releases 4th Cut-Off List For BA And BCom Admissions 2025-26; Admission Begins Today
DU NCWEB Releases 4th Cut-Off List For BA And BCom Admissions 2025-26; Admission Begins Today
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel
Mumbai: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Register Homicide Case After Man Dies In Street Quarrel

Incidents of shooting stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh, and Battery Cheshma were reported in Jammu's Ramban district.

Water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua are rising. A portion of the Padder road near the Traith Nallah was washed away in the Kishtwar district. Meanwhile, Ramnagar-Udhampur road in Udhampur and Jangalwar-Thathri road in Doda were closed due to landslides at Konga and Thathri, respectively, reported PTI.

According to the meteorological department, Kathua district recorded the highest 155.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am followed by Bhaderwah in Doda at 99.8 mm, Jammu (81.5 mm), and Katra (68.8mm).

Authorities have issued advisories, asking people to stay away from water bodies amid warning of moderate to heavy rainfall at many places in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and other districts of the union territory.

Heavy rains also lashed the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley.

