Doda Cloudburst: Several Feared Dead, Houses Washed Away In Flash Floods, Water Level Rises In Chenab As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu; Videos

Doda Cloudburst: Several Feared Dead, Houses Washed Away In Flash Floods, Water Level Rises In Chenab As Rain Fury Continues In Jammu

Jammu: A massive cloudburst struck Jammu's Doda district on Tuesday. Several people are feared dead in flash floods, triggered by the cloudburst incident in Kahar village of the district. The flash floods caused the Chenab River to overflow.

Reports of damage to nearly a dozen houses and a cowshed from the higher reaches of Kishtwar and Rajouri districts also surfaced. Apart from Chenab, the water-level in other rivers, including like Tawi and Ravi, in the region has risen due to incessant rains, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads.

Visuals From Doda:

Heavy flooding has hit the Chenab River basin in Doda district, J&K.Its tributary, the Kalnai River, has been overflowing since this morning following intense, cloudburst-like rainfall.





Several videos of rivers and streams near the city flowing above or close to the danger mark have surfaced online. The traffic on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure on Tuesday morning, reported PTI.

Incidents of shooting stones from the hillocks at Chanderkote, Kela Morh, and Battery Cheshma were reported in Jammu's Ramban district.

#WATCH || Incessant rains triggered a flood-like situation in Nikki Tawi Jammu , causing heavy damage.





Water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua are rising. A portion of the Padder road near the Traith Nallah was washed away in the Kishtwar district. Meanwhile, Ramnagar-Udhampur road in Udhampur and Jangalwar-Thathri road in Doda were closed due to landslides at Konga and Thathri, respectively, reported PTI.

The drain (naala) in our backyard at Sainik Colony is flooded due to heavy rains lashing the Jammu region.

According to the meteorological department, Kathua district recorded the highest 155.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am followed by Bhaderwah in Doda at 99.8 mm, Jammu (81.5 mm), and Katra (68.8mm).

Authorities have issued advisories, asking people to stay away from water bodies amid warning of moderate to heavy rainfall at many places in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and other districts of the union territory.

Heavy rains also lashed the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley.