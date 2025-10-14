Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Recounting In Karnataka’s Malur Assembly Seat

Supreme Court | PTI

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress, which had levelled 'vote chori' allegations against the BJP about large scale malpractice in Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency falling under Bengaluru Central Parliamentary constituency, is now on the receiving end.

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Karnataka High Court order, finding the election results of Malur Assembly Constituency in Kolar district during 2023 general elections to State Assembly was rigged and the Congress candidate was declared the winner.

However, while directing the State Election Commission to conduct the recounting in four weeks, the SC has asked the Election Commission to withhold the result of the recounting and submit the result to the Court in a sealed cover.