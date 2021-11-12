Jammu & Kashmir: NIA arrests 2 more in terrorism conspiracy case, total 27 detained so far

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more persons from Baramulla district accused in the terrorism conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Those arrested have been identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie, Nasir Mir, both are the residents of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

The fresh arrests take to 27 the number of people arrested from different parts of Kashmir in connection with the case in nearly three weeks.

Ishfaq Ahmad Wani of Srinagar and Umar Bhat of Sopore in Baramulla district were arrested by NIA in the terrorism case not more than two weeks ago.

The NIA registered the case on October 10 with regard to a conspiracy to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities by cadres of terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr, and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF) and the People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

Three days after the registration of the case, the NIA carried out searches at 18 locations in Kashmir Valley and arrested nine terror associates. Four more arrests were made during searches at 11 locations on October 20.

On October 22, eight more terror operatives were arrested during searches at 10 locations.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 06:29 PM IST