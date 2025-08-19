 Jammu & Kashmir News: Property Of Designated Terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar Attached In Baramulla
Jammu & Kashmir News: Property Of Designated Terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar Attached In Baramulla

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Asif Maqbool Dar

Srinagar: A property of designated terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar, who is presently operating from across the border, was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

The action has been taken in connection with an FIR registered at Parimpora police station under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

"In a major step towards dismantling terror networks and their support structures, Srinagar Police has attached orchard land measuring three kanals and 18 marlas, valued at approximately one crore, belonging to designated terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar," a police spokesperson said.

He said the property is located at Bandi Payeen, District Baramulla.

Dar is presently operating from across the border, the spokesperson added.

Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach property used or intended to be used for terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

He said that although the property is formally held in the name of his father, Mohammad Maqbool, a resident of Balding Payeen, Baramulla, who is presently residing at HIG Colony, Bemina here, the investigations have established that Dar is an active stakeholder.

"He has been involved in facilitating terrorism, spreading anti-national propaganda, and inciting disaffection against the government through various social media platforms for several years," the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has already designated Dar as a terrorist, he said.

The attachment of his property is part of a larger and ongoing strategy aimed at disrupting the financial, logistical, and operational ecosystem of terror networks and their cross-border sponsors, the spokesperson added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

