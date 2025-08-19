 Jammu Schools Remained Closed For 2nd Day Amid Severe Rain, Floods, & Landslides
Jammu Schools Remained Closed For 2nd Day Amid Severe Rain, Floods, & Landslides

Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Jammu Schools Remained Closed For 2nd Day Amid Severe Rain, Floods, & Landslides | Image: Canva

Jammu: Schools remained shut for the second consecutive day on Tuesday across Jammu because of inclement weather, officials said.

Rain has in several places in the region, triggered flash floods in rivers and landslides, obstructing many roads.

Since last week, 71 people have died and 122 suffered injuries in three separate cloudbursts in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district, and in Jodh Ghati and Janglote areas of Kathua district.

"All government as well as private schools in Jammu division continued to remain closed today in view of the inclement weather," an education department official said.

Heavy rain has been predicted in ten districts of the region, with the likelihood of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in some vulnerable areas.

Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and parts of Kashmir have been put on alert.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

