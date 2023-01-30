Jammu & Kashmir: Hideout busted, 4 militant associates arrested in Pulwama

Hideout busted, 4 militant associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama | Representative pic (ANI)

J&K: Security forces busted a terror hideout in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested four militant associates, police said on Monday.

A police official said the hideout was in the forest area.

Incriminating materials seized

"Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Awantipora. 04 terrorist associates linked with terror outfit LeT arrested. Incriminating materials & other items recovered. Case registered, investigation in progress," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Two blankets, two gas cylinders along with clothes and steel plates were recovered from the hideout, the official said.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, he said.

