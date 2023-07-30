Jammu & Kashmir: Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani Goes Missing From Kulgam, Blood Found In Car; Search Underway

25-year-old army personnel Javed Ahmad Wani | Twitter

An army Jawan was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said on Sunday.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said, reported PTI.

Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later last evening and reports claimed that blood was found from his car.

The family members had informed locals and neighbours about the jawan missing after they couldn't find him or get in touch with Wani on Saturday (July 29). Security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down the missing soldier and search operations are currently underway, said reports.

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)