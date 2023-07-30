 Jammu & Kashmir: Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani Goes Missing From Kulgam, Blood Found In Car; Search Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani Goes Missing From Kulgam, Blood Found In Car; Search Underway

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani Goes Missing From Kulgam, Blood Found In Car; Search Underway

Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later last evening, they said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
25-year-old army personnel Javed Ahmad Wani | Twitter

An army Jawan was reported missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said on Sunday.

Read Also
Two army jawans go missing from India-China border
article-image

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, had gone missing Saturday evening, officials said, reported PTI.

Wani, posted in Ladakh region, was on leave. His car was found in Paranhall later last evening and reports claimed that blood was found from his car.

The family members had informed locals and neighbours about the jawan missing after they couldn't find him or get in touch with Wani on Saturday (July 29). Security forces have launched a massive hunt to track down the missing soldier and search operations are currently underway, said reports.

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Woman And 2 Daughters Die By Suicide After Getting Scolded Over Family Dispute In Etah

UP Shocker: Woman And 2 Daughters Die By Suicide After Getting Scolded Over Family Dispute In Etah

Opposition Manipur Visit: INDIA Bloc MPs Reach Raj Bhawan In Imphal To Meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Opposition Manipur Visit: INDIA Bloc MPs Reach Raj Bhawan In Imphal To Meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey

UP: Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Lawyer Vijay Mishra Arrested In Lucknow

UP: Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Lawyer Vijay Mishra Arrested In Lucknow

Delhi Cop Dies After Car Gets Hit By Truck Near Madipur Metro Station; Visuals Surface

Delhi Cop Dies After Car Gets Hit By Truck Near Madipur Metro Station; Visuals Surface

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani Goes Missing From Kulgam, Blood Found In Car; Search...

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani Goes Missing From Kulgam, Blood Found In Car; Search...