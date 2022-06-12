Two army jawans go missing from India-China border

Indian Army’s Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) recruits during the passing-out parade at the Army base in Srinagar on Friday. | Photo: Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Two Army jawans of 7th Garhwal Rifles, deployed on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, have been missing for the past 14 days, which is causing great anxiety to their family members.

The missing soldiers were identified as Harendra Negi and Prakash Singh Rana. Speaking to a news portal, Rana’s wife Mamta said that the army officials called her on May 29 and informed her that her husband had gone missing on May 28.

A second phone call came on June 9 and they told her that both the soldiers were believed to have drowned in the river. According to India Today’s news portal, Negi’s wife Poonam said that she finds it difficult to believe that both soldiers went near the river and no one knew why.

She further demanded that the army explain what had happened. The Negis have a one-year-old child and have only been married for three years. Rana and Mamta have two children – both not even in their teens.