Jammu & Kashmir: 5 members of family die due to suffocation in Kralpora

The deceased include two children.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir: 5 members of family die due to suffocation in Kralpora | ANI
Five members of a family including two children from Uttar Pradesh were found dead at their rented accommodation in Kralpora area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, authorities have confirmed.

Block medical officer of Kralpora said that all five people died due to suffocation.

