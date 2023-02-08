Jammu & Kashmir: 5 members of family die due to suffocation in Kralpora | ANI

Five members of a family including two children from Uttar Pradesh were found dead at their rented accommodation in Kralpora area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, authorities have confirmed.

Block medical officer of Kralpora said that all five people died due to suffocation.

