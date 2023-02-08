Jammu & Kashmir: 5 members of family die due to suffocation in Kralpora

Five members of a family including two children from Uttar Pradesh were found dead at their rented accommodation in Kralpora area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, authorities have confirmed.
Block medical officer of Kralpora said that all five people died due to suffocation.
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)